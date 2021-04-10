Analysts Anticipate Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Maverix Metals’ earnings. Maverix Metals posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maverix Metals will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Maverix Metals.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMX. Merk Investments LLC grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maverix Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 167.8% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 911,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 570,955 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 12.2% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 6,254,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,154,000 after purchasing an additional 681,415 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 994,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 85,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,133. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $797.09 million, a PE ratio of 113.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

