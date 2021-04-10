Analysts Anticipate NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.71 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will post sales of $4.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.66 billion and the highest is $4.77 billion. NextEra Energy posted sales of $4.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year sales of $20.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.33 billion to $21.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $22.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.85 billion to $23.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

NYSE NEE opened at $77.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.28. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $152.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,662 shares of company stock worth $13,677,453 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

