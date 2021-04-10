Analysts Anticipate Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will post $2.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.26 billion. Yum China posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year sales of $10.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $10.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.69 billion to $11.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yum China.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 50.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 571.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 60,608 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1,088.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 51,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,818 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,677,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,081. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $64.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum China (YUMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.