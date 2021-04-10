Analysts Expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Post Earnings of -$1.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will announce earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.68). Cinemark reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 207.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year earnings of ($3.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($2.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE CNK traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,118,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,677. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.61.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 2,439.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

