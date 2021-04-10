Analysts Expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report sales of $160.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.50 million to $161.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. reported sales of $149.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year sales of $617.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.50 million to $628.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $607.65 million, with estimates ranging from $600.30 million to $615.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFBC. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 5,334.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

