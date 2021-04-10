Analysts Expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock opened at $88.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.38. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $72.79 and a one year high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

