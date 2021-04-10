Analysts Expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Announce $5.25 EPS

Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will post $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.64. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings per share of $3.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year earnings of $23.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.00 to $24.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $26.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.71 to $27.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.36.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $8.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $516.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,554. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $332.16 and a fifty-two week high of $517.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $480.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,625.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,067.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,409 shares of company stock worth $22,254,747 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $803,637,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,820,000 after buying an additional 52,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,624,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 393,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,115,000 after buying an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,413,000 after buying an additional 46,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

