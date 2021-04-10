Analysts Expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.29. Rattler Midstream posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.46 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTLR. TheStreet downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

NASDAQ RTLR opened at $10.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 11.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

