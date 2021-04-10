Analysts Issue Forecasts for Roxgold Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:ROX)

Roxgold Inc. (TSE:ROX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Roxgold in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Roxgold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Roxgold (TSE:ROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$94.05 million for the quarter.

