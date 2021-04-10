Analysts Issue Forecasts for Roxgold Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:ROX)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021

Roxgold Inc. (TSE:ROX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Roxgold in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Roxgold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Roxgold (TSE:ROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$94.05 million for the quarter.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Earnings History and Estimates for Roxgold (TSE:ROX)

Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit