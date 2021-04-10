Analysts Offer Predictions for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DCT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $42.15 on Thursday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a PE ratio of -383.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,455 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,649,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,438,000 after acquiring an additional 710,570 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 16,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $712,504.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $4,108,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 675,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,993,153.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,644,198 shares of company stock worth $298,896,496. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

