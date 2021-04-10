Analysts Set Ayr Strategies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) Price Target at $34.86

Ayr Strategies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AYRSF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ayr Strategies to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Pi Financial began coverage on Ayr Strategies in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AYRSF stock opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21. Ayr Strategies has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $22.77.

Ayr Strategies Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates and manufactures branded cannabis products for distribution through its network of retail outlets and through third-party stores primarily in Massachusetts and Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

