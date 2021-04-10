Analysts Set Ayr Strategies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) Price Target at $34.86

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021

Ayr Strategies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AYRSF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ayr Strategies to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Pi Financial began coverage on Ayr Strategies in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AYRSF stock opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21. Ayr Strategies has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $22.77.

Ayr Strategies Company Profile

Ayr Strategies Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates and manufactures branded cannabis products for distribution through its network of retail outlets and through third-party stores primarily in Massachusetts and Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Analyst Recommendations for Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF)

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit