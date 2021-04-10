Analysts Set Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Target Price at $11.00

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

DB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,207,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,742,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,493 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,566,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,117,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,603,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,297,000 after purchasing an additional 631,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,739,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

