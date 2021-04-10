Analysts Set MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Target Price at $37.67

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several research firms have commented on MYTE. Cowen began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

MYTE stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $36.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.12 million.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

