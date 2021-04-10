Analysts Set Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Price Target at GBX 1,795

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,811.67 ($23.67).

RDSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

LON RDSB traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,335.40 ($17.45). 5,281,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,804,233. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,408.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,243.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The stock has a market cap of £104.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is -0.34%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

