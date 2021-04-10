Analysts Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Price Target at $9.69

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 297,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 138,159 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 14.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 221,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 27,480 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 541,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 53,061 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 154.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 24,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VET stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. 1,949,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,708. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 121.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $242.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.09 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.