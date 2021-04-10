Analyzing Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) and Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Translate Bio has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Translate Bio and Protara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio -70.38% -27.54% -12.82% Protara Therapeutics N/A -45.45% -41.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Translate Bio and Protara Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio 0 4 7 0 2.64 Protara Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Translate Bio presently has a consensus target price of $25.70, suggesting a potential upside of 48.90%. Protara Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $47.67, suggesting a potential upside of 218.84%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than Translate Bio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Translate Bio and Protara Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio $7.80 million 166.43 -$113.29 million ($1.84) -9.38 Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.99 million N/A N/A

Protara Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Translate Bio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of Translate Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Translate Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Protara Therapeutics beats Translate Bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Sanofi Pasteur Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. The company was formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Protara Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2020. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

