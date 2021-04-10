Analyzing Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) & Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Romeo Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands 2.46% 13.35% 3.59% Romeo Power N/A 7.50% 0.16%

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Romeo Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands $3.96 billion 0.97 $97.80 million $4.10 22.08 Romeo Power N/A N/A $2.09 million N/A N/A

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Romeo Power.

Volatility and Risk

Spectrum Brands has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Romeo Power has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Spectrum Brands and Romeo Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands 0 1 5 0 2.83 Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25

Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus target price of $82.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.86%. Romeo Power has a consensus target price of $15.43, suggesting a potential upside of 60.18%. Given Romeo Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Spectrum Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Romeo Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats Romeo Power on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand. Its Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands. The company's Global Pet Care segment provides rawhide chewing, dog and cat clean-up and food, training, health and grooming, small animal food and care, and rawhide-free products under the 8IN1 (8-in-1), Dingo, Nature's Miracle, Wild Harvest, Littermaid, Jungle, Excel, FURminator, IAMS, Eukanuba, Healthy-Hide, DreamBone, SmartBones, ProSense, Perfect Coat, eCOTRITION, Birdola, and Digest-eeze brands. This segment also offers aquarium kits, stand-alone tanks, and aquatics equipment and consumables under the Tetra, Marineland, Whisper, Instant Ocean, GloFish, OmegaOne, and OmegaSea brands. Its Home and Garden segment provides outdoor insect and weed control solutions, and animal repellents under the Spectracide, Garden Safe, Liquid Fence, and EcoLogic brands; household pest control solutions under the Hot Shot, Black Flag, Real-Kill, Ultra Kill, The Ant Trap, and Rid-A-Bug brand names; and personal-use pesticides and insect repellent products under the Cutter and Repel brands. The company sells its products through retailers, e-commerce and online retailers, wholesalers and distributors, construction companies, and original equipment manufacturers. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services. Romeo Power, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vernon, California.

