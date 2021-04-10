Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($3.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.80). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.24. 174,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,939. Anterix has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.16.

In related news, COO Ryan Gerbrandt sold 2,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,794 shares in the company, valued at $789,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Gena L. Ashe sold 948 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $42,697.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,099.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 13,956 shares of company stock valued at $589,287 and sold 42,839 shares valued at $1,760,889. Corporate insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Anterix by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,142,000 after acquiring an additional 512,262 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anterix in the fourth quarter worth about $10,064,000. Lomas Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anterix by 23.8% in the third quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,021,000 after acquiring an additional 235,479 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in Anterix by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 64,463 shares during the period. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Anterix in the third quarter worth about $1,799,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

