Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,381 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Apollo Global Management worth $25,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APO. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.66 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.58.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 88.56%.

Several research firms have commented on APO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

