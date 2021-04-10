Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.08.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,506,000 after buying an additional 462,094 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Aramark by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,937,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,940,000 after purchasing an additional 280,442 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 75.2% in the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at $129,593,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,965,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,640,000 after purchasing an additional 396,167 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,943. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25. Aramark has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

