Ark Market Capitalization Achieves $363.90 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $363.90 million and approximately $17.68 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $2.83 or 0.00004797 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010917 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000817 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 156,536,630 coins and its circulating supply is 128,415,733 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

