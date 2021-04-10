Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.31.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

ARWR traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.15. The stock had a trading volume of 783,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,239. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.52. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,064 shares in the company, valued at $10,572,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 13,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $1,056,338.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 445,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,034.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,038 shares of company stock worth $10,080,479 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

