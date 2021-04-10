ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 6,500 by Jefferies Financial Group

ASOS (LON:ASC) received a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ASOS from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,038.60 ($78.89).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 5,360 ($70.03) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 2,035 ($26.59) and a one year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,597.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,014.64.

In other ASOS news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.