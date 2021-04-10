ASOS (LON:ASC) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ASC. Bank of America upgraded shares of ASOS to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,750 ($75.12) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 6,038.60 ($78.89).

LON ASC opened at GBX 5,360 ($70.03) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,597.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,014.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64. The stock has a market cap of £5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 42.68. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 2,035 ($26.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

In other news, insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, with a total value of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

