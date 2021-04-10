At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.64. At Home Group posted earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 198.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOME has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

In other At Home Group news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 21,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $542,510.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,144.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $84,274.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 217,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,666. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in At Home Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of At Home Group stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,396. At Home Group has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

