Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ATCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Shares of NYSE ATCO opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95. Atlas has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $14.83.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in Atlas by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 174,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 25,645 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 185,500 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Atlas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

