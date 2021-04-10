Auris Medical Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EARS)

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 9,333 call options on the company. This is an increase of 930% compared to the typical volume of 906 call options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auris Medical stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.86% of Auris Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Auris Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EARS opened at $4.31 on Friday. Auris Medical has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment and prevention of peripheral and central nervous disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Auris Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auris Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.