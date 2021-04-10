Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) rose 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 9,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 511,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

AVDL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.32 million, a P/E ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 131,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

