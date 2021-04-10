Avast (LON:AVST) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Avast (LON:AVST)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 565 ($7.38) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AVST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.95) target price on shares of Avast in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 541.82 ($7.08).

AVST opened at GBX 468 ($6.11) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.20. Avast has a 52 week low of GBX 373.60 ($4.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 462.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 495.92.

In related news, insider Warren Finegold sold 68,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.25), for a total value of £325,670.96 ($425,491.19).

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

