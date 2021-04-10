Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $200.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avery Dennison’s earnings estimates for the first quarter and current year have undergone upward revisions lately. It expects earnings per share between $7.65 and $8.05 for the current year. The mid-point of the range reflects year-over-year growth of 11%. Avery Dennison’s Label and Packaging Materials segment serves essential categories that are witnessing higher demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Retail Branding and Information Solutions business continues to be hurt by decline in demand owing to retail store and apparel manufacturing closures. The company expects incremental savings from restructuring actions of $70 million during 2021. Its strong liquidity position will also drive growth. The company is poised to gain from investment in high-value product categories, acquisitions and productivity improvement.”

AVY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.82.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $197.13 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $98.84 and a one year high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 16,734.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5,065.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

