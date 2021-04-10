Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lessened its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,329,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,064,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,167,000 after buying an additional 341,335 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $22,397,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $11,921,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,703,000 after buying an additional 55,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.34. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 2.59.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AXSM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.91.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

