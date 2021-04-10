Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AZRE. TheStreet lowered Azure Power Global from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Azure Power Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.14.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Shares of Azure Power Global stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. Analysts predict that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.