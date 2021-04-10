B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 11,196 Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,701,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,508,000 after purchasing an additional 657,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,442,000 after purchasing an additional 475,963 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,924,000 after buying an additional 415,924 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,825,000 after acquiring an additional 271,453 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.30.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FBHS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.