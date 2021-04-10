B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 17,851 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 13,914.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.42.

In related news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $80.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $82.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

