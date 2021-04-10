B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $847,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,471 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,573,000 after acquiring an additional 542,623 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,941,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,221 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,563,000 after purchasing an additional 271,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $180,913,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.83.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $140.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $143.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

