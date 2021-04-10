B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $991,000 in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Incyte by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,835,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,808,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,010,000 after buying an additional 753,010 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,446,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,766,000 after purchasing an additional 136,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $163,298,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,479,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,659,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INCY opened at $79.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.92. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $75.52 and a 52-week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,402 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

