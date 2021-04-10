B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $991,000 in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Incyte by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,835,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,808,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,010,000 after buying an additional 753,010 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,446,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,766,000 after purchasing an additional 136,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $163,298,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,479,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,659,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INCY opened at $79.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.92. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $75.52 and a 52-week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,402 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit