B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EYE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 25.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at $904,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EYE. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. National Vision currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

EYE opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,185.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average is $45.21.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.41 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

