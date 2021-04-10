B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

NYSE PEAK opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.27. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $33.12.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. Research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.