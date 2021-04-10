B. Riley Raises Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Price Target to $20.00

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $458.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

