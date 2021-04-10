Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will report $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.52. Baidu reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year earnings of $10.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.27 to $10.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.33 to $13.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Baidu.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.56.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $7.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.67. 7,438,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,010,792. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.03. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu has a 1-year low of $90.94 and a 1-year high of $354.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

