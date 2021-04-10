Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $6.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $84.95 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.192 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%.

