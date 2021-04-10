Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 11 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.2% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,140.07.

GOOGL opened at $2,270.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,071.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,820.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,182.33 and a 12-month high of $2,273.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.