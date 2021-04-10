Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 3,300 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up approximately 1.6% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.67.

ECL stock opened at $219.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.87 and its 200-day moving average is $210.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.56 and a twelve month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

