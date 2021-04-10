Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 9,757 Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,757 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $8,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 499,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 28,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,007,000.

NYSE:LDP opened at $26.71 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $25.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

