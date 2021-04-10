Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Down to $3.54

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $3.43. Banco Santander shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 58,948 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,097,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 2,516.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 253,499 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,199,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,059,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 33,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

