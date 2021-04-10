Bank of America Initiates Coverage on CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

CURI has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.13.

Shares of CURI stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CURI. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $4,178,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $2,823,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $1,642,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $1,138,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

