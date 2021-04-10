Bank of America Initiates Coverage on VMware (NYSE:VMW)

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cleveland Research cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.16.

Get VMware alerts:

NYSE:VMW opened at $154.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.73. The company has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware has a 52-week low of $121.78 and a 52-week high of $161.95.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,335,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,513,610.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,105 shares of company stock valued at $15,668,712. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $2,105,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in VMware by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.