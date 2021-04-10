Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 730 Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Oak Valley Bancorp worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 27,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Oak Valley Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $154,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,701 shares of company stock valued at $166,442. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $16.76 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $138.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.83%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.