Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $477,000 in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.19% of Ocwen Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 291.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,918,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCN opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.31 million, a P/E ratio of 107.48 and a beta of 1.74. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $32.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21, a current ratio of 12.46 and a quick ratio of 12.46.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $231.00 million for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.45%.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

