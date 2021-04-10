Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,786,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 110,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 40,505 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Granger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,012,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $52.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average of $42.48. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

